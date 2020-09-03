Lionel Messi’s $1.1bn Man City Deal Stuns Football World

Lionel Messi is one of the most popular footballers in the twenty-first century. He plays as a forward for the Argentina national team and FC Barcelona. Many punters who engage in sports betting at Betway support him. The Argentine team captain has won six European Golden Shoes and six Ballon d’Or awards. He has played for Barcelona in his whole football career. But, Messi stunned the football world when he recently signed a $1.1 billion deal with Manchester City. Read on to learn more about him.

Messi’s Stunning Deal with Manchester City

Reports state that Messi agreed to a five-year contract with Man City. It will be a record-breaking football transfer. The Argentinian player expressed his interest to leave Barcelona a few days ago, after playing for the club for two decades. Man City has been interested in signing him for a while as it tries to improve its squad before the 2020/2021 English Premier League season…