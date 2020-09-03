LMC, Redstrike Sports Seal Commercial Investment Deal

The League Management Company, LMC, has entered into strategic and investment partnership with Redstrike Sports to commercialise the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Redstrike will acquire rights from LMC and the Clubs for ‘NPFL Marketing’ to stream live matches every week of the season through ‘NPFL.tv’.

Fans will be able to engage & enjoy NPFL.tv innovative & ground-breaking Next Gen 360˚ Platform.

Redstrike will also be working with all NPFL Clubs to build a dedicated apps to integrate with NPFL.tv & enhance the revenue base of the clubs.



With the NPFL expected to re-start initially without crowds, fans will be able to follow all the action and so much more through NPFL.tv

The NPFL Marketing partnership will also involve the creation of an NPFL Development Fund that will be deployed towards improvement of stadia infrastructure and…