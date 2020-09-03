Messi Still Loved By Barc bua Fans, Can Stay One More Season

Former Brazil and Barcelona superstar, Rivaldo, believes that Camp Nou fans still love Lionel Messi despite the Argentina talisman’s recent move to leave the club and can help bring great fortunes to the Blaugrana if he rescinds his decision and stays for another season.

Messi seems to be considering making a u-turn about leaving the club he joined at the age of 13 following his father cum agent, Jorge Messi’s recent hint that he has been having good discussion with Barcelona chiefs.

The Barca captain can’t switch to his preferred club, Manchester City, as a free agent after the Spanish club revealed that status had expired and and a release clause worth €700m in his contract activated.

Rivaldo who played for Barcelona between 1997 and 2002, winning one UEFA Super Cup, two Laliga titles and one Copa Del Rey, says Messi won’t be treated as a rebel by the Camp Nou fans if he changes his mind and stays to see out his current contract next year.

“If Messi…