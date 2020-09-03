Ndidi Returns To Training At Leicester City After Few Weeks In Isolation

Wilfred Ndidi has returned to training at Leicester City after spending weeks in isolation, reports Completesports.com. Ndidi was forced to undergo a mandatory medical isolation upon his return to England from holiday. The Nigeria international was pictured in training with his teammates in training on Thursday.



The midfielder missed the Foxes pre-season games against Birmingham City and Sheffield United.

The 23-year-old scored twice in 32 league appearances for Leicester City last season.

Ndidi has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, PSG and Chelsea in recent months.

He linked up with the former Premier League champions from Belgian Pro League club Genk in January

2017.

By Adeboye Amosu

