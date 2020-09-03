NFF, Nike Set To Unveil New Kits For National Teams

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and its global brand kit-sponsor NIKE have taken a further step forward in the plan to unveil another set of kits for the Nigeria National Teams that would wow the world as did those launched on the margin of the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals.

At a virtual meeting on Monday that had NFF President Amaju Pinnick, Vice Presidents Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko, NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, NIKE’s Tina Salminen, David Watson and Lee Murphy, NFF Board Members Ibrahim Musa Gusau and Felix Anyansi-Agwu, as well as Ademola Olajire (Director of Communications), Alizor Chuks (Head of Marketing) and Nasiru Jibril (SA to President), finishing touches were put to the designs with observations and comments taken, and NIKE officials fully briefed on the minute details of the preferences of the NFF chieftains.

The new designs were to have been launched earlier in the year, but plans went askew as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic. The Super…