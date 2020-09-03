Nwakali To Retain Huesca Deal As C Move To Sell Players

SD Huesca are looking to retain the

services of Nigerian ace, Kelechi Nwakali for the 2020/21 season as the club prepare to play in the Laliga Santander following their promotion from the Spanish second tier league.

Reports say Huesca manager, Míchel is set to sell a few players, but the exit or otherwise of Nwakali depends very much on the summer reinforcements that the Catalan club can make.

Nwakali has more chances to continue which the club fancies, and that is particularly the case after coach Míchel played him in several games at the end of last season. Huesca will play their first match of the 2020/21 Laliga Santander against Samuel Chukwueze’s Villarreal on Sunday, September 13.

Huesca signed the attacking midfielder from Arsenal on parmanent deal in September 2019 until June 2022.

The 22-year-old has many suitors in the second division of Spanish football, but his enormous potential means the Catalans…