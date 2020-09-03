Ramos Hopes Messi Stays At Barcelona

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos hopes Lionel Messi remain at Barcelona beyond this summer.

Messi, 33, is looking to leave Barcelona this summer after handing a transfer request last week.

Ramos has faced his great rival in El Clasico for the past 15 years and would be saddened if he departed, although adding the Argentine deserves to make his own decisions.

Read Also: Lionel Messi’s $1.1bn Man City Deal Stuns Football World

Speaking during a news conference with the Spain national team, Ramos said: “He’s earned the right to decide his future, but I don’t know if it’s the best way.

“For Spanish football, for Barcelona and for us, we’d like him to stay. Leo makes the Spanish league, his team and the Clasicos better.

“You always like beating the best and he’s one of the best in the world.”

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may…