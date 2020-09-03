Ronaldo v Osimhen As Juve, Napoli Clash On Matchday-3

Nigeria’s most expensive player, Victor Osimhen will face Portuguese star forward, Cristiano Ronaldo very early into his Serie A career with Napoli set to clash with Juventus on matchday- three of the new season at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen is, however, expected to make his first appearance ever in the Serie A against Parma on September 20 after the full fixture for the 2020/21 Italian top-flight season was drawn up on Wednesday

Napoli have been paired against Parma on matchday-one. Osimhen began his Napoli career on a great note with a hat- rick and an assist in the 11-0 mauling of L’Aquila at the Patini Stadium last Friday.

The Italian outfit saw off competition from Arsenal and Chelsea to land a major transfer coup in signing Osimhen from Lille in a £74m deal this summer with the 21-year-old earmarked as a huge talent.

