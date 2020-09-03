‘Score Five Goals In Five Minutes’- Archbishop Of Naples Charges Osimhen

The Archbishop of Naples, Cardinal Crescencio Sepe, has charged Victor Osimhen to continue his goal scoring streak for Serie A club Napoli, reports Completesports.com.

Sepe blessed the Napoli squad on Thursday morning in Castel di Sangro and made a special request to Osimhen.

“You scored 3 goals in 7 minutes, next time you have to score 5 goals in 5 minutes!”Sepe told Osimhen.

Osimhen scored a hat-trick and provided an assist in the 11-0 mauling of fourth division club L’Aquila last week Friday.

The Nigeria international his expected to make his second appearance for the Partenopei in Friday’s friendly against Teramo.

The 21-year-old linked up with Napoli from Ligue 1 club Lille in July.

Meanwhile, Napoli have lined up two more friendlies ahead of the new season.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side will host Pescara on September 11 at the San Paolo and then face Sporting Lisbon in Portugal four days later.

By Adeboye…