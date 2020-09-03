Sports Minister Talks Up November 1 Approval By FEC

The Federal Executive Council has approved the commemoration of November 1 of every year as National Youth Day.

This followed the approval of the report of the Cabinet Committee on the institutionalization of a National Youth Day on November 1 of every year through a memorandum by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Cabinet Committee was set up to consider a memorandum by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, for the institutionalization of November 1 as the National Youth Day.

With the designation, November 1 will now be marked as a day to raise awareness on issues concerning youth in Nigeria and for organizing public information activities on youth related matters.

Every commemoration would have a theme around which activities will revolve across the states of the Federal Capital Administration with each one of them bidding to host the…