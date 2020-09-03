Tunisia Confirm Super Eagles Friendly

The Tunisia Football Federation has confirmed that the Carthage Eagles will face Nigeria in a friendly fixture on October 13 in Austria, reports Completesports.com.

According to a tweet on the official Twitter handle of the federation, the Carthage Eagles will host Sudan in a friendly at their home ground in Rades on October 9 before travelling to Austria for the game against the Super Eagles

“Officiel : La Tunisie disputera deux matchs amicaux en octobre. #Tunisie

– le 9 octobre : Flag of Tunisia Tunisie – Flag of Sudan Soudan à Radès

– le 13 octobre : Flag of Tunisia Tunisie – Flag of Nigeria Nigéria en Autriche, “reads the tweet.

The Super Eagles will take on the Elephants of Cote d’l voire on October 9 in Austria before facing the Tunisians.

Nigeria and Tunisia last met in the third-place match at the 2019…