UEFA Nations League: Spain Hold Germany; Ukraine Edge Switzerland In Kiev

Timo Werner was on target as Germany were held to a 1-1 draw by Spain in their UEFA Nations League clash at the Mercedes Benz Arena, Stuttgart on Thursday night.

Werner hit the back of the net in the 51st minute after he was teed up by Robin Gosens.

The Chelsea forward is the first Germany player to score against Spain in a competitive game since Jurgen Klinsmann in 1994.

Gaya equalised for Spain deep into stoppage time.

In Kiev, Ukraine defeated Switzerland 2-1.

Andriy Yarmolenko put the hosts ahead in the 14th minute, while Haris Seferovic equalised for the visitors four minutes before the break.

Oleksandr Zinchenko fired home the winner for the home team in the 68th minute.

Kieffer Moore was on target as Wales beat Finland 1-0 away.

League A

Germany 1-1 Spain

Ukraine 2 vs 1 Switzerland

League B

Russia 3- 1 Serbia

Turkey 0-1 Hungary

Bulgaria 1- 1Republic of Ireland

Finland 0-1 Wales

League C

Moldova 1vs 1…