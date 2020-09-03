Why Atlanta’96 Gold-Medal Winning Goal Is My Career Best

Emmanuel Amuneke, a former Nigeria and FC Barcelona of Spain winger has exclusively told Complete Sports that his goal against Argentina in the epic final of the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, remains his best career goal.

Nigeria’s U-23 national team, otherwise christened Dream Team 1, were locked in a 2-2 scoreline following Claudio Lopez (3rd minute) and Hernan Crespo ( 50th minute penalty) for Argentina and Nigeria’s goals by Celeatine Babayaro (28th) and Daniel Amokachi (74th).

Just a minute to the end of the match, a clever Amuneke reacted fastest when the Argentine defence made a hash of their offiside trap and shoot beyond Pablo Cavallero in goal for the South Americans , and handed Nigeria and indeed, Africa a first Olympic Games soccer gold medal.

As Nigeria and indeed Africa celebrated the historic achievement, much to the pain and frustration of the Argentines and South Americans, minds cast back to 1994, when in Tunisia, Amuneke in his…