CBF Announced Women’s Team To Get Equal Pay As Men

Brazil’s women’s national players will get the same as male players for representing their country.

This was announced by the Brazil’s football association (CBF).

The CBF disclosed that all players will be granted the same daily and prize amounts for taking part in preparation periods and games.

CBF president Rogerio Caboclo says the measures were put in place in March.

Also Read: Pre-season: Chukwueze Shines In Villareal Win Vs Sociedad As Aina’s Torino Draw

“Since March of this year, CBF has made an equal value in terms of prizes and daily rates between men’s and women’s football,” he said.

“That is, the players earn the same thing as the players during the calls. What they receive by daily call, women also receive.”

Caboclo says it also applies to performances at international tournaments such as the World Cup and Olympics.

“There is no more gender difference, as the CBF is treating men and…