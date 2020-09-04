Chukwueze Fitter As Villarreal Important Player; Club, Emery Applaud

Samuel Chukwueze has impressively retained his status as one of the important players of Villarreal CF as head coach Unai Emery gets set to round off his preseason program with a match against Levante on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Levante will be the fifth and last preseason match for Villarreal before they host newly promoted SD Huesca in their first game of the 2020/2021 Laliga Santander season on Sunday, September 13.

The Yellows defeated Real Sociedad 2-0 in their fourth preseason friendly on Wednesday, and Emery remarked that his ‘big and important players’ asserted themselves finely and inspired the win.

Chukwueze takes pride of a place among Emery’s ‘big and important players’ following his great contribution in the match against Sociedad and in their previous preseason games. Aside an all-round good showing, the Nigeria international scored in their 2-1 loss to Valencia on August 28, and his dazzling displays plus a goal assist in Wednesday’s…