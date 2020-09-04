Ex-Eagles Defender Babalade Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In Ibadan

Former Nigeria international Ajibade Babalade passed away in Ibadan, Oyo State on Friday aged 48 as a result of cardiac arrest, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed Babalade’s death on their verified Twitter handle.

“We are sad to announce the shock demise of former Super Eagles defender Ajibade Babalade.

“Babalade died of cardiac arrest today in Ibadan. May his gentle soul Rest In Peace. Our prayers are with his family,” the NFF wrote.

Babalade made his Super Eagles debut in 1990 had 13 appearances before retiring from international football in 1998.

He was a member of the Eagles squad that finished third at the 1992 AFCON in Senegal.

In 1996 he captained Shooting Stars to the final of the CAF Champions League where they lost to Zamalek on penalties.

Other clubs he played for include Iwuanyanwu Nationale (Heartland), Stationary Stores, and Sturm Graz of Switzerland.

