Havertz Departs Germany Camp To Complete Chelsea Transfer

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz has left Germany’s training camp to fly to London ahead of a club-record move to Chelsea.

Havertz departure was confirmed by Leverkusen on their verified Twitter handle on Friday.

“Kai Havertz has left the Stuttgart headquarters of the German national team to clarify matters surrounding a potential move to Chelsea. This took place after a discussion with Bayer 04 and DFB leadership.”

The 21-year-old is set to join Chelsea after an agreed package of €80m plus €20m in add-ons on Wednesday, according to Sky in Germany.

Havertz was in Stuttgart with Germany’s squad for their UEFA Nations League fixtures, having been an unused substitute as they drew 1-1 with Spain on Thursday night.

It remains unclear whether Havertz will be able to rejoin Germany’s squad for Sunday’s Nations League match against Switzerland.

Bayer Leverkusen sporting…