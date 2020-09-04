Joshua Hints On How He Will Defeat WBC Champion Fury

Anthony Joshua believes he has worked out how to beat WBC Tyson Fury and become the first undisputed heavyweight world champion since Lennox Lewis.

Joshua and Fury have agreed in principle to fight twice next year and put all four belts on the line, assuming they beat Kubrat Pulev and Deontay Wilder respectively.

And Joshua has expressed confidence he has the beating of his domestic rival.

“I’ve got a winner’s head on my shoulders, so I’m going in to win,” he told Capital Breakfast.

“You know, you work Tyson’s body, I know certain shots that he’s vulnerable to as well, so I kind of create those opportunities as well.

“With a winner’s head on my shoulders I’ll go in there and I’ll do whatever it takes by any means really.”

Joshua and Pulev are due to clash in London on December 12, a week before Fury and Wilder collide for the third time.

And…