Napoli Winger Politano Urges Patience For Osimhen

Napoli Winger Matteo Politano has urged patience from fans for Victor Osimhen, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen arrived this summer from Ligue 1 club Lille.

The Nigeria striker scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for Lille last season.

The 21-year-old scored has already proved his class at Napoli netting a hat-trick in last Friday’s 11-0 friendly win against Italian fourth division club L’Aquilla.

“Osimhen? He is truly an exceptional player, but we must not rush him, he must grow and above all we must put him in a position to score, “Politano told Skysports.



”He comes to a different reality, the Italian championship is not easy, but he has the potential to make a difference. When the calendar came out, I immediately saw when we will face the match against Juventus.

