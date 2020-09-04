New Code And The Issue Of Sports Content Exclusivity

By Steve Austin Nwabueze

INTRODUCTION

Sometime in July 2020, the National Broadcasting Commission (Commission/NBC) released its amendment to the 6th edition NBC Code (Code) for the year-2020. This amendment, though made pursuant to the powers vested on the Commission has been met with mixed reactions. In this article, we analyze the scope of this amendment, the ramifications for competition law within the prism of the vexed issue of sports content exclusivity. Put differently, this article analyzes the commercial ramifications of this amendment on existing broadcast content platforms especially existing events sports rights owners/holders.

THE AMENDMENT

Section 2(h) of the NBC Act gives the Commission the power to establish the National Broadcasting Code to set up standards with regard to the contents and quality of materials for broadcast. The Code stands as the minimum guidelines for regulating broadcasting in Nigeria. However, a major drawback of the Code, amongst…