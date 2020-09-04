Nwakaeme Scores In Trabzonspor Win Vs Rizespor

Anthony Nwakaeme was on target for Trabzonspor in their 4-3 win against Rizespor in a pre-season friendly game on Friday, Completesports.com reports.

Nwakaeme got his team’s third goal on 42 minutes to make it 3-2.

Abdulkadir Omur scored two goals in the 17th and 22nd minutes to cancel out Milan Skoda’s 18th minute opener for Rizespor.

Joao Pereira was on target for Trabzonspor’s fourth goal on the struck of half time.

Skoda also scored Rizespor’s second goal while Abdullah Durak got their third.

The game was Trabzonspor’s second pre-season game after losing their first 2-1 to Samsunspor.

They will begin their league campaign at home to Besiktas on Sunday September 13.



By James Agberebi

