Ogbiagbevha Finishes Joint Top Scorer In Women’s UCL

Nigeria and Minsk FK of Belarus striker Emueje Ogbiagbevha emerged as the joint top scorer in the just concluded 2019-2020 UEFA Women’s Champions League, Completesports.com reports.

Ogbiagbevha, 30, scored 10 goals alongside Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal and Berglind Bjorg of Breidablik, to finish as the top scorers of the competition.

The former Pelican Stars player helped Minsk finish top of their Group after winning all their three games in the Champions League.

In the round of 32, she scored her team’s goal in their 1-0 home win against Zurich and bagged a brace in the second-leg which ended 3-1.

And in the 8-1 aggregate defeat to Barcelona in the quarter-final she got her side’s only goal.

Ogbiagbevha joined Minsk FK in 2016 winning the Belarusian league title, Cup, and Super Cup four times as well as winning the Baltic…