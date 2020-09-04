Olusegun Targets More After Netting Hat-Trick In Debut For Danish Club

Nigerian youngster, Olakunle Olusegun, a member of the 2019 class of the Golden Eaglets hopes to become a huge success in Denmark after making a blistering start to his new career with a hat-trick on his debut for BK Fremad Amager in a Danish Cup First Round 3-1 win against B1908 on Tuesday, Completesports.com reports.

Olusegun completed his move to the Copenhagen-based Danish Division 1 club from ABS FC of Ilorin earlier on Tuesday and was immediately thrown into the fray, with the Nigerian youngster proving his mettle.

The 18 year, simply called Kunle at the Danish club, old put Fremad Amager in front eight minutes after kickoff. And Five minutes before the break, he doubled his side’s lead, grabbing his brace in his debut game.

The rampant forward completed his hat-trick in the 68th minute to ensure Fremad Amager moved to the next round of the competition.

ABS Director of Football, Alloy Chukwuemeka, had earlier on Tuesday confirmed Olusegun’s Danish move….