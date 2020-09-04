O’Neil Banks On ‘Quality Player’ Mikel To Lead Stoke City Promotion Chase

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neil is looking up to John Mikel Obi to help push his team for a return to the Premier League, reports Completesports.com.

The Potters are among the frontrunners to win promotion from the Championship in the 2020/21 season.

The hugely experienced Mikel who linked up with Stoke City on a free transfer this summer is expected to play a key role in achieving their objective.



Read Also: Ramos Hopes Messi Stays At Barcelona

“We’ve looked for quality and the players we’ve brought in demonstrate that,” O’Neill told Stokesentinel.co.uk.

“They’ve all spent a large portion of their careers at the top level of the game, particularly John Obi. You don’t last 12 years at Chelsea unless you have quality.

“The main thing when we met the players was that they had other options but they were prepared to buy into what we are trying to do here.

“The likes of Steven Fletcher and John Obi…