Premier League Clubs Vote Against Five Substitutes Ahead Next Season

Premier League clubs have voted against using five substitutes in the 2020/21 season at a shareholders meeting.

It was initially agreed in August the five subs rule – introduced after Premier League football resumed last season – would be scrapped and they would revert to a maximum of three changes during games.

A proposal was put forward to again increase the number of substitutions to five, with a total of nine players on the bench but the motion did not get the required 14 votes, so next season remains at three replacements from seven named on a matchday.

Last season, as the clubs prepared for Project Restart amid coronavirus lockdown restrictions, it was agreed to allow five substitutions and to increase the matchday squad from 18 to 20 to help players deal with so many games in such a short period of time.

Also Read: Sanchez Asked To Return To Arsenal After First Training Session At Man United

The meeting…