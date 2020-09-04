RealFevr closes a partnership with ProScout!

The scouting consulting firm will collaborate with the largest fantasy marketplace throughout the 20/21 season.

ProScout, a company dedicated to the area of team analysis and player scouting, is RealFevr’s new media partner in Portugal for the production of football and fantasy content.

The agreement between the two entities is another big step to foster innovation in the football industry in Portugal and get fans closer to the Fantasy world. It represents the natural evolution between the two digital platforms working for the development and recognition of football in Portugal. The result of this collaboration will be the access, by Portuguese football and fantasy fans, to innovative analysis content, monthly fantasy articles and weekly tips for Liga NOS Virtual players.

Since 2016, ProScout has focused on the areas of team analysis and player scouting, as well as collaboration with clubs, coaches, players, scouts, companies, and media. At the same time, they also have a…