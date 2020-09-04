Saka, De Bruyne, Mane, Van Dijk Nominated For PFA Player Of The Season Awards

Bukayo Saka, Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne and Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk are among nominees for the 2019/2020 PFA Player of the season awards, Completesports.com reports.

The shortlists for the award which is in different categories was announced on the PFA’s verified Twitter handle on Friday.

Saka, 18, is in a five-man shortlist for the PFA Young Player of the Year category that also include Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford both from Manchester United, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Tammy Abraham of Chelsea.

It was a memorable season for Saka who had 12 assists and four goals and capped it with Arsenal’s third best player last campaign.

For the PFA Player of the Year award players from Manchester City and league champions Liverpool dominate the confirmed six-man shortlist.

While De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling are the only only players from City,…