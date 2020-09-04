Saka Gets Congratulatory Message From Arsenal

Arsenal have congratulated Bukayo Saka after he was nominated for the 2019/2020 PFA Young Player of the Year award, Completesports.com reports.

The PFA announced the five-man shortlist for the award with Saka nominated alongside Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool, Tammy Abraham of Chelsea and Manchester United duo of Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Saka will hope to emulate former Arsenal players Tony Adams, Paul Merson, Nicolas Anelka, Cesc Fabregas, Leah Williamson and Jack Wilshere who have won the PFA Young Player of the Year.

Commenting on Saka’s nomination Arsenal in a statement released on their official website said: “Congratulations to Bukayo Saka who has been nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award!

“Our Hale End graduate enjoyed a stellar breakthrough season for our senior team, and underlining his…