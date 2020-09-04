Writes Man United Fans, Urges Support Van de Beek

Manchester United former legendary goalkeeper and current CEO of Ajax, Edwin van der Sar, has sent an emotional message to the Red Devils’ fans, urging them to give their new signing Donny van de Beek all the support he can get to take his career to the next level in the Premier League.

Van de Beek, 23, a precious product of Ajax youth system, joined Manchester United on Wednesday for €39million transfer fee, signing a five-year contract until 2025.

Van der Sar who played started for Manchester United for six years – from 2005 to 2011, winning four Premier League titles, one Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup crown, among others, was emotional seeing the talented midfielder leave Ajax , but he understands that the youngster needs the switch to a club like United to take his career to the next level.

“Dear Manchester United fans. I hope you’re doing well,” Van der Sars’ open letter tweeted on his Twitter handle reads.

“It seems our paths have crossed…