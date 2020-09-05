AFCON Trophy Reported Missing In Egypt FA Cairo Headquarters

The Africa Cup of Nations trophy won by Pharoahs of Egypt for keeps has been reported missing from the north African country’s Football Association (EFA) headquarters in Cairo.

Former EFA vice-president Ahmed Shobier claimed that the trophy has mysteriously disappeared.

The Pharoahs won the AFCON title in three consecutive editions in 2006, 2008 and 2010, hence awarded the trophy for keeps.

However, the silverware that was achieved under the guidance of legendary coach Hassan Shehata has seemingly been stolen a decade on.

“The EFA started looking for some trophies as they aim to put them in a notable museum inside the EFA,” Shobier said on the ‘On Time Sports’ TV show.

“However, the EFA was surprised to find that the AFCON trophy was lost and decided to open an investigation.

“They were informed by an employee inside the association that it was held by former Egypt captain Ahmed Hassan…