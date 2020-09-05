Akpeyi Thanks Fans After Recovering From Concussion

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has thanked fans for their support, and vowed to come back stronger, after suffering from concussion in the game against Bidvest Wits, reports Completesports.com.

Akpeyi collided with Bidvest Wits’ Mxolisi Macuphu while attempting to punch the ball away in the 43rd minute of the keenly contested encounter.

The 34-year-old received medical attention on the pitch before he was strechered off later.

Akpeyi is back on his feet again following the setback, but won’t make an appearance again for the Amakhosi this season.

“To pray is to be in constant fellowship with God,and to be sensitive to the spirit.I win all the time no matter what.I feel so honored by everyone who showed concern and deep love for my recovery,I’m perfect beyond words now.God bless you all 🙏💕 #iamamiracle…