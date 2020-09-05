Arsenal Celebrate Saka At 19

North London club Arsenal have sent birthday greetings to young winger Bukayo Saka who turned 19 on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

The Gunners took to their verified Twitter handle to congratulate Saka.

“Happy 19th birthday, @BukayoSaka87!”

Born in Ealing, Greater London, Saka attended Edward Betham CofE Primary School before Greenford High School.

He started his career with Arsenal’s Hale End academy and once he turned 17 years old, Saka was given a professional contract by Arsenal and promoted to the under-23 side.

On 29 November 2018, Saka made his senior competitive debut for Arsenal in their Europa League match against Vorskla Poltava.

He came on as a 68th minute substitute for Aaron Ramsey. On 13 December 2018, he made his first full home debut for Arsenal in their Europa League match against FK Qarabag.

And on 1 January 2019, he…