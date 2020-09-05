Awaziem Joins Portuguese Club Boavista On Loan

Nigeria defender Chidozie Awaziem has joined Portuguese Primeira Liga club Boavista on a one-year loan deal , reports Completesports.com.

Awaziem moved to Boavista from another Portuguese club FC Porto.

Boavista have the option to make the loan permanent.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Spanish club Leganes.

The versatile defender linked up with Porto from Nigeria Professional Football League club El-Kanemi Warriors in 2015.

He made just 10 senior appearances for Porto.

Awaziem also spent time on loan at French Ligue 1 club Nantes and Turkey’s Caykur Rizespor.

By Adeboye Amosu

