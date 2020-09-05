Dare Thanks President Buhari, PTF For Reopening Sports

The Federal Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has commended President Mohammadu Buhari and the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 for reopening football and team sports behind closed doors in line with Covid-19 guidelines.

The Ministry also thanked President Buhari for also reopening the NYSC Orientation camps for the sake of our youth population.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu had on Thursday announced the reopening of sports without fans under the close supervision of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the National Agency for Disease Control.

Also Read: UEFA Nations League: England Pip Iceland 1-0 After Dramatic End

According to a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Mr Gabriel Aduda,“ We commend President,Mohammadu Buhari, the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 for reopening …