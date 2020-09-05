Dele-Bashiru Helps Watford Beat Tottenham HotSpur In Friendly

Tomiwa Dele-Bashiru was in superb form as he played a key role in Watford’s 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur, in a pre-season friendly game on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

The game was arranged for both teams as they prepare ahead for the new campaign which is a few days away.

Dele-Bashiru almost provided the assist for Watford’s opener after sending in a low cross but Domingos Quina failed to connect.

Watford took the lead after 20 minutes through Quina who ran to within 25 yards of goal and fired a swerving drive past Joe Hart.

Spurs came close to equalising immediately through Heung-Min Son but Daniel Bachmann got down well to save the forward’s low effort from a wide position.

The Hornets then doubled their lead shortly before half-time, as Andy Gray smashed a penalty past Hart after Dele-Bashiru was pulled down in the area.

Gray almost…