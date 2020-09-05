Ejuke Targets Trophy Haul With CSKA Moscow

Nigeria winger Chidera Ejuke hopes to have asuccessful stay at Russia Premier League club CSKA Moscow, reports Completesports.com.

Ejuke linked up with CSKA Moscow from Dutch club Heerenveen last month.

“I really hope. I’ve always wanted to win trophies. I hope that my team and I will be able to win the championship and will give our best in the Europa League. And we will try to qualify for the Champions League in the coming seasons,” he told the club’s official website.

The 22-year-old is also ready for the challenge of playing in the difficult Russian weather.



Read Also: Havertz: Joining Chelsea Is Dream Come True

“Yes, I layed in Norway, and when I moved there it was winter, a lot of snow, cold, freezing temperatures. I’m ready for any weather. I will work hard to best represent the club,” he added.

The 22-year-old, who made his debut against Akhmat Grozny last weekend vowed to give his best in every…