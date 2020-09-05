England Pip Iceland 1-0 After Dramatic End

Raheem Sterling scored a late winner as England grabbed a 1-0 win over Iceland in their Nations League opener on Saturday.

Iceland also missed a penalty in a dramatic end to the game in Reykjavik.

Harry Kane was wrongfully denied an early opener before Kyle Walker was sent off for two bookable offences in the second half.

However, Raheem Sterling broke Iceland’s resistance in the first minute of time added on, winning and converting a penalty to put 10-man England in front with seconds remaining.

A clumsy Joe Gomez foul on Albert Gudmundsson gifted the hosts an immediate route back, but a woeful spot-kick from former Aston Villa midfielder Birkir Bjarnason let England off the hook as Gareth Southgate’s visibly fatigued side got off the mark.

