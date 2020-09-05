Gattuso: Osimhen Must Keep Working Hard Despite Good Start At Napoli

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso has demanded that Victor Osimhen stay grounded despite his impressive start to life at the club, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen continued his impressive pre-season form for the Serie A club by netting a hat-trick in Friday’s 4-0 win against Teramo.

The Nigeria international scored three goals and bagged an assist in Napoli’s first pre-season friendly against fourth division club L’Aquilla last week.

The 21-year-old has now scored six goals in two appearances for the Blues.

Gattuso however wants his new striker to keep working hard ahead of the new season.

“Osimhen needs to keep working hard and never to be satisfied, these goals count for nothing,”Gattuso stated after the game.

” What’s important is that he’s already integrated into the group, joking and laughing with all his teammates.”

