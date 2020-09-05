Joining Chelsea Is Dream Come True For Me

Kai Havertz says signing for Premier League giants Chelsea is a dream come true for him.

Chelsea completed the signing of Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen after the German international put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

Havertz signing follows on from the purchase of Timo Werner from another Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, and is in addition to the recruitment of Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva.

The Blues also signed young French defender Malang Sarr who is going out on loan with a view to gaining more experience before he is involved.

And speaking on his move Havertz said: “I am very happy and proud to be here, For me it is a dream come true to play in a big club like Chelsea and I can’t wait to meet all the players and the trainers. Yeah, I am very happy to be here!”

Having received his early education at local lower-league clubs Alemannia Mariadorf…