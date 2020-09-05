Mamelodi Sundowns Edge Akpeyi’s Kaiser Chiefs To Win League Title

Daniel Akpeyi’s Kaiser Chiefs’ hopes of winning this season’s South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) title ended in disappointment, as rivals Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned champions on the final day of the campaign, Completesports.com reports.

Akpeyi was not in action for Kaizer Chiefs after he was ruled out with concussion.

Also Read: Mikel Shines As Stoke City End Pre-Season With Newcastle United Win

Going into Saturday’s crucial away game against relegation threatened Baroka, Kaizer Chiefs needed an outright win to claim a first league title since 2015.

Unfortunately, they could only draw 1-1 despite taking the lead in the tension-soaked encounter.

Khama Billiat had given Kaizer Chiefs the lead in the 39th minute before Manuel Kambala equalised for Baroka.

On their part Mamelodi Sundowns thrashed Black Leopards 3-0 to emerge champions.

And after the final fixtures on Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns…