Messi Finally Makes Decision On Barcelona Future

Lionel Messi has confirmed he will remain at Barcelona in his first statement regarding his future.

Messi contacted the Nou Camp club last week to communicate his desire for an immediate exit after almost 20 years at the club.

Premier League giants Manchester City were considered favourites to sign Messi in a fascinating transfer battle with Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan amongst those also linked.

But after a spell of chaos at the Catalan club which saw father and agent Jorge Messi fly in from Argentina for crisis talks this week, Messi in an interview with Goal, is now set to stay at the Nou Camp.

However, he has hit out at president Josep Maria Bartomeu and insisted he wanted to go long before their Champions League humiliation against Bayern Munich.

“I told the club, especially the president, that I wanted to go. I’ve been telling him all year. He believed it was time…