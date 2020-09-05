Mikel Shines As Stoke City End Pre-Season With Newcastle United Win

John Mikel Obi played a key role as Stoke City wrapped up their pre-season programme with a 1-0 win against Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon, reports Completesports.com.

Mikel was in action for 75 minutes against the Mapgies at the St James’ Park.

The midfielder was replaced by Jordan Paul Cousins.



It was the Mikel’s third pre-season outing for the Potters following his arrival on a free transfer last month.

He scored on his first appearance against Shrewsbury Town and followed that up with another impressive showing against Leeds United earlier this week.

Sam Clucas scored the winning goal for Stoke City in the first half.

Stoke City will now shift attention towards the Championship opener against Millwall next Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu

