Musa Targets 3rd Goal Of Season In 24th Game For Al Nassr Vs Al Ittihad

Super Eages skipper Ahmed Musa will be gunning for his third goal of the season for Al Nassr when they take on home side Al Ittihad in a Saudi Arabian Pro Leagae game today (Friday) at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

Musa who ended his 18-game goal drought after Scoring the second goal in Al-Nassr’s 2-0 win over Abha last month – precdsely on August 10th, followed up with his second goal of the season in the 6-1 win against Al Adalah on August 25.

Today’s away game against Al Ittihad will be Musa’s 24th league appearabces this season and 48th overall across two seasons, with the Nigerian’s output totalling 9 goals and clocking 3,448 minutes so far.

Interestingly, Musa scored seven goals in 24 Saudi Pro League games for Al Nassr last season, while the former Leicester Cty forward has managed just two goals…