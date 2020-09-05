Nigerian Starlet Joins Turkish Club

…Alabi Toheeb signs 4-year deal with Keciorengucu

Young Nigerian defender, Alabi Toheeb on Tuesday officially completed a summer transfer to Ankara Keciorengucu which play in the first division of the Turkish football league.

Keciorengucu themselves formally announced the deal on all of their social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and even on the club’s official website.

“Ankara Keciorengucu, one of the TFF 1st League teams, made an agreement with 19-year-old Nigerian player, Alabi Toheeb,” in a statement made on the club’s social media accounts.

In the statement, Keciorengucu further wrote: “We welcome our new transfer, Alabi to our club, we wish him outstanding success under our coat of arms,” as expressions were used.

Toheeb after agreeing terms with Keciorengucu alongside his representative, Allele Celestine who is a Nigerian…