Osimhen Vows To Keep Working Hard Despite Perfect Start With Napoli

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen has vowed not to keep his feet off the pedal despite a perfect to life at Serie A club Napoli, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen has already proved his class at Napoli after netting six times in two pre-season outings for the Blues.

The Nigeria international scored a hat-trick in his first appearance for the club against L’Aquilla last week and followed that up with another three goals versus Teramo on Friday.

Read Also: The New Nigerian Broadcasting Commission Code And The Tenuous Issue Of Sports Content Exclusivity

“Preseason Done But Hardwork Continues💪🏽GOD Is The Greatest🙏🏽We Move @sscnapoli,” Osimhen wrote on his Twitter handle.

Napoli have lined up two more friendlies against Pescara and Sporting Lisbon before the start of the season.

Gattuso’s men will travel to Parma for their opening fixture of the 2020/21 season on September 20.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright…