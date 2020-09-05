Tsimikas Liverpool New Signing Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas who recently joined Premier League champions Liverpool have contracted coronavirus.

Tsimikas who joined Liverpool for £11.75million complained of a fever whilst on international duty with Greece and has since been forced to self-isolate

He hasn’t trained for the last three days and missed Greece’s Nations League fixture against Slovenia on Thursday.

Tsimikas is also ruled out of his nation’s clash away in Kosovo on Sunday.

Liverpool kick off the first defence of their league title next weekend at home to Leeds but Tsimikas is now unlikely to be available for that match too.

Tsimikas was not expected to start the fixture given he has primarily been brought in as cover for first-choice left-back Andy Robertson.

The Greece Football Federation announced a player had contracted Covid-19 but would not name who.

However Greek…