UEFA Nations League: Italy Held At Home By Bosnia As Netherlands Beat Poland

Italy got their UEFA Nations League campaign off to a disappointing 1-1 draw at how to Bosnia and Herzegovina in League A, Group One on Friday in Florence.

The draw means Italy’s run of 11 consecutive victories came to an end.

Former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko opened scoring for Bosnia before Stefano Sensi equalised for the Italy.

After a goalless first half, Dzeko broke the deadlock on 57 minutes after he fired in on the turn from six yards.

Italy drew level on 67 minutes as Sensi’s effort took a deflection off Toni Sunjic to wrong-foot Sehic into the far bottom corner.

Also in the group, the Netherlands got off to a perfect start following their 1-0 win against Poland in Amsterdam.

Steven Bergwijn was the hero for the Netherlands as his 61st minute goal secured the win for his side.

In League B, Group One, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland was on target but could not prevent Norway from losing 2-1 at…