Warburton Admits QPR Made The Right Money From Player’s Transfer

Queens Park Rangers boss, Mark Warburton has expressed his satisfaction with the amount of money that the SkyBet Championship club got as transfer fee on Eberechi Eze.

Crystal Palace last Friday completed the signing of Eze from QPR on a five-year-deal. Palace paid £14.5m up-front in a deal which could rise to almost £20m after add-ons.

The 22-year-old was also a target for West Ham and West Brom. He is the most expensive signing under Roy Hodgson who has been calling for more than free transfers and loans.

With QPR themselves facing hard times economically due to the covid-19, the Championship side had no choice other than sell Eze who was their Player of the Season to the Eagles.

“When any player moves at any level, it’s got to represent value for all parties,” Warburton said on talkSPORT.

“It has to be the right…