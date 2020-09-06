Aina Set For Fulham Move

Premier League club Fulham have agreed a deal to sign Ola Aina on loan from Torino with option to buy for €12.m, reports Completesports.com.

Fulham are looking to bolster their defence ahead of their return to the English top-flight.

Aina joined Torino from Chelsea in 2018, initially on loan and then on a permanent basis last summer.



Torino paid €10m to lure the versatile defender away from Chelsea.

According to Sky Sport Italia,he is now on his way to Fulham after two years in Italy.

Aina scored one goal and provided five assists in 62 league appearances for Torino.

By Adeboye Amosu

