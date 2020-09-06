Anelka Backs Chelsea For Title Challenge

Nicolas Anelka believes his former team Chelsea have a ‘great chance’ of winning the Premier League title next season after an impressive summer transfer window.

The Blues have been one of the busiest shoppers over the summer – with Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz all arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool and Manchester City, who were in a league of their own last season – especially the former – are still favourites, however.

Anelka, though, who spent four years at Chelsea, believes the Blues have an outstanding chance of lifting the trophy for the first time since the 2016/17 season.

“I think they have a great chance to win the title. It depends on what Liverpool and Manchester City do as well,” Anelka told Stadium Astro, via the Metro.

“But he’s got the quality to finish fourth in the league…